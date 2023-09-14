ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma officially kicked off its 2023-24 campaign on a cool evening Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, with fun events at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“It is really cold out here,” said Enid Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow, who splashed into the dunk tank several times, as did Jay Armstrong. Cash Baker, 11, a Chisholm Public Schools student, took them down numerous times with his pinpoint throws.
The band Dually Noted played music in front of home plate to keep the festivities entertaining, as those attending the event enjoyed the dunk tank, axe throwing, a cornhole competition and inflatables in the outfield.
“It’s always great fun when our sponsors and community come out for an event,” said Dan Schiedel, United Way executive director.
Food was served at the event, and United Way gave away T-shirts. Our Blood Institute sponsored a blood drive at the event.
Throughout the evening, testimonies were made by United Way sponsors and representatives from the 14 partner agencies supported by United Way. Those agencies are: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA Enid, and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Funds also support other regional social and human services projects and needs through discretionary giving in a 17-county service area.
Sponsors for Thursday’s event were Stride Bank, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Enid News & Eagle, Salvation Army of Enid, Great Plains Bank, Jumpin’ Monkey LLC, Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole Association, Enid Axe, Pope Distributing, KOFM, Interbank, Dense Mechanical, Jiffy Trip and Tyson.
David and Jennifer Lawrence are campaign chairs this year.
At the Pillars Club dinner last month, David Lawrence announced the 2023-24 campaign goal of $900,000. At that time, $367,000 had been collected, putting the campaign more than one-third of the way to its goal.
The 2022-23 campaign had a goal of $850,000 and reached a final total of $957,477.
Upcoming events for United Way include the annual Chili Cook-Off set for Oct. 20 and the Day of Kindness on Nov. 10.
