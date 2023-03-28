The 36th annual United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Golf Tournament & Ronna Richards Memorial will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at Oakwood Golf & Country Club.
“The tournament will top previous years’ tournaments by participation and money raised to date,” said Golf Committee Co-Chair David Lawrence. “The teams, hole, title, cart and food sponsors will make all the difference and will really add to our final numbers.”
Byrum Electric is the title sponsor.
Golf participants can contribute to the event, with proceeds benefitting United Way’s 14 partner agencies. Participants also can donate during the registration process and the day of the tournament. The tournament will have a $15,000 hole-in-one contest, prizes for most accurate drive, roll the dice, multiple hole options, dogleg and mulligan camouflaged balls for $100. Teams are accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, so golfers are encouraged to get their signup forms in as soon as possible.
“As Angelo Spagnolo once said, ‘I don’t let birdies and pars get in the way of having a good time,’ and we want our golfers who participate in our tournament to have a great time and have a chance to win some great prizes,” said Alex Williams, also co-chair of the committee. “I don’t think people realize how great of an impact their participation makes; they are helping to make a substantial difference in our community through health, education, and income initiatives that make a positive transformation in thousands of lives.
“Every person who contributes can take pride in knowing their United Way dollars are continually at work helping others in need,” Williams said.
A corporate team is $1,000 and receives company signage on the golf course, lunch buffet and slot in the tournament for four. A hole sponsorship is $300 and receives a company sign on the golf course.
Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lunch is provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tournament hopes to raise $60,000.
Other sponsors include Jiffy Trip, NextEra Energy Resources, Stride Bank, Dense Mechanical, Envirotech, Elliott Electric, Harmon’s Electric, Emrick Van & Storage and Dillingham Insurance.
