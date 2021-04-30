ENID, Okla. — United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma recognized the hard work done over the last year during its annual luncheon and meeting at Stride Bank Center on Thursday.
Dan Schiedel, United Way executive director and CEO, thanked the “superheroes” of the community and at United Way, including the campaign chairs, executive committee, board of directors, working committees, partner agencies, donor, staff and volunteers, that made the past year possible.
“Enid is such a special place, and we’re so thankful because we have hope, love, kindness and compassion in our community.” Schiedel said. “I see it every day, so thank you for being that superhero — the encouragement, not only to me, but to everyone else in our community that needs you and needs our help.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way exceeded its fundraising campaign by more than $30,000 for a total of $832,851.84, a goal that Mike Ruby, the now-former board president of United Way, said he and other members believed in.
“When you set a goal of $800,000, you have faith that you’ll make it,” Ruby said. “It takes sheer determination, and the attitude is, ‘We’re not going to give up. We’re not going to reduce it at all. We’re going to make the goal.’”
The goal was set by Alex and Kyle Williams, who served as the 2020-21 chairs for the campaign and seemed “lofty” at the time, Alex Williams said, but the campaign chairs met the year with optimism.
Alex Williams said they knew the campaign would be challenging as many businesses closed, people lost their jobs and corporate budgets were tightened, and said the needs of the community had never been “greater than they were in 2020.”
“Fortunately for us, we live in the greatest state in our country and in a community with some of the most gracious and genuine people you can ever get,” Alex Williams said.
There were ups and downs, he said, but the campaign was a “team effort” that couldn’t have been accomplished without the help and support of the United Way executive director, president and board of directors.
The accomplishment is an accolade for the community to hang their hats on and be proud of, Alex Williams said.
“While many other communities in our area lowered their campaign goals, our community raised and exceeded their goal,” he said.
In 2020, $425,000 were allocated to United Way’s 15 partner agencies, Treasurer Tiffany Dent said.
During the awards portion of the meeting, Carol Lambertz, widow of the late Dick “Mr. United Way” Lambertz, presented the 2021 Dick Lambertz Memorial Award to Darrell Floyd, superintendent of Enid Public Schools and an active member of the community, serving as a member on various boards.
The crowd gave Floyd a standing ovation as he walked up to the stage to accept the award. Floyd, who had no idea he was receiving the award until he got to the meeting, said he was honored and humbled to receive it.
“I know that Dick Lambertz was just a phenomenal United Way member and leader, and to be given that award by his wife Carol is quite the honor,” Floyd said, “but most of us don’t do United Way work and volunteer work for recognition. We do it to help the greater good of the community, and that’s what I’ve always done, but it’s still nice to get all the recognitions. I really am very honored and appreciative.”
United Way also recognized top campaign fundraisers.
The 2020-21 Tocqueville Society honors, the “most prestigious level of donor recognitions,” went to Mike and Kelly Wright, Bert and Janice Mackie, Great Plains Bank, Security National Bank, Gray and Johnnie Atwood, Dan and Karen Randall, Atwoods, Groendyke Transport, Hammer-Williams, Allen Family Foundation, Stride Bank and Richard Singer.
The top five ranking superhero campaigns were Dillingham Insurance, Groendyke Transport, Hammer-Williams, Security National Bank and Stride Bank. The 100% employee superhero campaign participation went to Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America, CDSA, Interbank, Triangle Insurance and UPS.
The 2021-22 board of directors will be Alex Williams as president; Roxanne Pollard as first vice president; Jessica Caruthers as second vice president; Dent as treasurer; Randy Long as the budgets and allocations committee chair; Ruby as past president and membership services committee chair; Trinity White as personnel committee chair; and Jeff Hickman as the nominating committee chair.
After Ruby handed over the gavel to Williams, signifying Williams’ role as 2021-22 president, he wished him the best of luck. Williams thanked Ruby for his service as president.
“Finishing up a campaign and then stepping into the role where Mike did such a great job of — it’s a lot of responsibility, but we have a great team around us. It’s a lot of shared effort.”
To close the meeting, Alex Williams introduced the 2021-22 campaign chairs, Barry and Roxanne Pollard, who presented their goals in a video since they were unable to attend the meeting.
The Pollards hope to raise $750,000 and said with the leadership of Schiedel, Alex Williams and Ruby, they believe they will reach that goal.
“We appreciate the opportunity, and we look forward to working with all of you to reach our goals,” Barry Pollard said.
