ENID, Okla. — Groups from across Northwest Oklahoma are planning an Acts of Kindness Day for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Although being kind to one another is encouraged every day, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and many others in Alva, Enid, Kingfisher and Woodward have joined forces to shine a bigger light on kindness through observing a special day.
The international observance of World Kindness Day is Sunday. The special day was introduced in 1998 to promote kindness throughout the world, and is observed in many countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
“The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma has been observing this day to promote planned and random acts of kindness in the area since 2014 and have been expanding the reach into Northwest Oklahoma by including Kingfisher, Alva and other communities who have kind hearts and willing spirits, ” said Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Kingfisher and Alva community leaders and volunteers have been meeting to discuss plans for the day and welcome everyone who would like to be involved.
“We have various acts of kindness happening so far, from thank you notes and goody bags to kindness messages, paying for fountain drinks for unsuspecting individuals and more,” said Cindy Harris, with Pioneer Telephone Cooperative.
Kim Boeckman, with Denny Price Family YMCA in Enid, said the Y plans to hand out gift cards at a grocery store.
“We are not announcing how much or what store, but we are excited about giving back to the community,” she said.
Other groups participating include Kingfisher Public Schools, Stepping Up, Foster Feet, Northern Oklahoma College, Enid Rotary Club, NWOSA, Carver & Fowler Kids, Campus Cabinet food pantry, Vance Air Force Base, Kingfisher NBC Bank, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, NWOSU Art Society, NWOSU Medical Sciences Club, NOC baseball and softball teams, Cheer Squad, Northwest Technology Center, Alva State Bank, Washington Elementary School Alva, Girl Scouts in Waynoka, Kayla’s Kindness, Kingfisher Coalition, Food Pantries and all 26 Jiffy Trip locations.
Any club, school class, group and business that would like to be involved in the Acts of Kindness and wants to be added to the list or who wishes to sponsor the day in Northwest Oklahoma, should contact Schiedel at (580) 237-0821 or dan@unitedwayenid.org.
