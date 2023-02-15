February is the month of Valentine’s Day, and between the roses and chocolates, it’s a great time to show our loved ones our appreciation.
But if we could create candy hearts for Northwest Oklahoma, a few slogans would certainly be “Live United!,” “Love Ur Community,” “Pledge your Luv!,” and if it were big enough, “Join Your United Way to Volunteer, Host a Campaign or Make your Pledge!”
We definitely love our community, our donors, our partners, our service providers and all of those in our community helping us to Live United throughout the year.
February is when we do a lot of planning with our board of directors to gear up for the annual campaign. Right now, we are working on our annual meeting and luncheon scheduled for April 20 at Stride Bank Center in Enid. (Hint hint … save the date because I want to see you there.)
We are also engaged in some assessment work with our board. We have been working on a strategic plan since the beginning of 2022, and we will be fortifying that plan with recommendations and highlights from our assessment that we do in conjunction with United Way Worldwide. We are hopeful to use more data and testimonials from our communities to continue funding and supporting the groundbreaking work of our partner agencies.
One other important piece of work this month is getting our board and chairs ready for the campaign launching later this year. We will host a number of events, but it isn’t too early to reach out to us if you’d like to volunteer or host a campaign at your business, church or civic organization. The United Way is all about uniting people under a common vision.
And we need a diverse group of friends to realize this vision.
I look forward to hearing from you. This is gearing up to be another great year for Northwest Oklahoma thanks to the partnerships and relationships in our community. United Way enjoys sharing this important love with all of our citizens.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
