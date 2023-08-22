ENID, Okla. — United Way of Northwest Oklahoma already is more than one-third of the way to reaching its 2023-24 campaign goal.
At the annual Pillars Club dinner on Tuesday night, Aug. 22, 2023, at Groendyke Lodge, Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way, welcomed everyone to the event and introduced David and Jennifer Lawrence as this year’s campaign chairs.
David Lawrence announced the goal and how much has been raised so far.
“Our goal this year is $900,000. We are already off to a great start and have collected $367,000,” he said.
The Pillars Club dinner is a way to celebrate the previous year’s campaign and get a start on the latest campaign.
Board President Jessica Curruthers thanked everyone for their support.
“United Way topped its 2022-23 $850,000 goal with a total of $957,477,” she said, reaching an all-time high in a campaign led by the Chad, Jed and Peter Dillingham.
United Way added 21 new companies/donors, which helped exceed the goal last year, according to the United Way.
The campaign supports Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
The Pillars committee for the event were Martie Oyler, Cathy Stocker, Sandra Robinett and Mary Stallings.
Sponsors for the event were: John and Virginia Groendyke and Greg and Shawn Hodgden; Groendyke Transport; David and Sharon Trojan, Field, Trojan and Harvey, PLLC; Blake Callahan and Pioneer Telephone; Joey Meibergen and Johnston Seed Co.; Shane Jackson, Jackson Auto of Enid; Dr. Kevin and Mindy Shimanek; Martie Oyler and Oklahoma Natural Gas; Tanner, Bryce, Christopher and Allison Banks, NextEra Energy Resources; Scott Bixler; NBC Oklahoma; Randy and Lori Long, Long, Claypole and Blakely Law, PLC; the Athey family; Brad Blankenship, Bert Mackie, April Danahy, Security National Bank; and Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard.
Schiedel thanked Dr. Dan Billingley, the city of Enid, City Manager Jerald Gilbert, Mayor David Mason, Dane Tate and Derrick Silas and their creative team for video spots, communications/productions and promotions for United Way.
