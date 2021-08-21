Five Enid area nonprofits will be able to fulfill needed service programs after receiving a combined $16,500 in grants from the local United Way.
This year, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma received requests exceeding $72,000 total, Executive Director Dan Schiedel said.
“With so many worthwhile projects, the very difficult task of the committee was determining how to allocate a limited amount of funds,” Schiedel said. “I commend the tremendous efforts of the community volunteers who diligently read through each application to prioritize funding.”
This funding is in addition to the ongoing support provided to United Way’s 15 partner agencies and was open to all nonprofits in its 17-county service area, according to a press release.
“We are pleased to fund these organizations committed to positively impacting the individuals in our region,” said Randy Long, chair of United Way’s budget and allocations committee. “Our only regret is we couldn’t fund each request.”
Nonprofits that received funding were: $2,000, for 4RKids Foundation, music therapy; $2,000, Thayne A. Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, remote therapy and outside bench; $5,000, Youth & Family Services of North Central OK, Thelma’s House/emergency youth shelter/transitional living program; $5,000, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, elder abuse task force; and $2,500, Western Plains Youth and Family Services, rural school outreach program.
Hedges received $2,000 to pay for a secure platform for teletherapy visits due to COVID and to buy and install an outside bench.
“COVID hit us hard, like many other organizations,” said Carmen Bell, executive director of the center. “We had to frequently do more with less money.”
Youth & Family Services will use the $5,000 to help purchase a new 15-passenger van hopefully by the fall, said Tree Kelley, YFS development director, who added the organization already has applied for $10,000 elsewhere.
YFS has three vans to transport youth to and from counseling appointments, school and work, but only one is operational and on its last leg, Kelley said.
“We strongly believe that transportation should not a be a barrier to services,” she said. “We believe this new van will help with that mission.”
RSVP Executive director Christy Baker said the venture grant for its task force program completes the nonprofit’s “circle of giving.”
“That is the incredible opportunity we have in this community, working together for the betterment of someone, from every angle,” Baker said.
For more information on making tax-deductible donations through United Way, contact Schiedel at dan@unitedwayenid.org or call (580) 237-0821.
