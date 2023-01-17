I was thrilled to report that last year’s United Way of Northwest Oklahoma campaign was a barnstormer. Together we raised $957,477.
Being just shy of a million-dollar campaign was a thrilling way for all of us — campaign chairs, staff, board, volunteers and partner agencies — to ring in the new year. It was more than a hundred thousand dollars higher than our goal thanks to the 1,100 generous donors (including 21 brand new companies represented) who put Our Community first.
This year, our community will benefit from this outpouring of financial support from our donors. The United Way of Northwest Oklahoma will allocate these funds to our partner agencies this year (and many will receive a significant increase thanks to the generosity of Our Community).
So why am I capitalizing “Our Community”?
It’s simple. We act as one. Living United as we say in our world.
We see a problem and we try to solve it. Locally. With our expertise and our grit.
We see an opportunity and we go after it. Locally. With our determination and skills.
We see a need and we fulfill it. Locally. With perseverance and kindness.
Our Community is a special place. Northwest Oklahoma is home to so many people, businesses and organizations. Together, Living United, we will continue making our home the best it can be for every citizen.
I’d like to especially thank our board of directors, our campaign chairs — The Mighty Dillinghams — our partner agencies, our corporate and individual donors and each and every one of you for this incredible feat.
This year, I look forward to celebrating Our Community in more ways. You’ll hear stories from our partner agencies, the people they serve and the donors that are making big things happen in Northwest Oklahoma.
Thank you. And I hope that Our Community is off to another great year.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
