ENID, Okla. — The local 2022 Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year each received a uniquely made ring from Jackson Diamond Jewelers on Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023.
Enid Fire Department assistant mechanic John Buller and Enid Police Department Officer Jeran Jones were honored with the custom-made rings to honor their achievements, courtesy of Curt and Ryan Jackson.
Both men were recognized as Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year by Enid Kiwanis Club and each received $500 awards from the DeVaughn Foundation, as well.
“I’m really grateful for this incredible gift,” said Jones, who’s been at EPD for about three years. “(Jackson Diamond Jewelers) has supported the police department for a long time, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”
“It’s really neat to see the community support us,” Buller, who’s been with EFD for 27 years, said. “It really is humbling and an amazing thing.”
The father-and-son duo at Jackson Diamond Jewelers started giving out the rings, which take many hours to make, in 2010 to recognize what first responders do for the community.
Crafting the rings has become an annual tradition at Jackson Diamond Jewelers.
“Every year, we have that connection when we’re building the rings for them,” Ryan Jackson said. “It gives you pride when you’re working on them, because you know they’re going to people who very much deserve the recognition.”
Ryan added that the rings help show EFD and EPD that the local community appreciates them.
“They do so much for the community and individual citizens, but they also do a lot for the businesses and business owners,” he said. “With what they have to deal with on a daily basis — I don’t think they can ever get enough credit for what they actually do, so that’s why it’s important for us to continue doing this.”
Both the police and fire chiefs were at the presentation Wednesday morning.
“I’ve only recently met (the Jacksons), and it’s become extremely and quickly apparent they are very supportive of the police and fire departments,” Fire Chief Jason Currier said. “They do this out of the goodness of their hearts, and it’s really cool to see them support our people, and really appreciate what they do.”
“The support from our whole community — Ryan and I have been friends for a lot of years — but the fact that this community is so supportive of first responders is amazing with all that goes on across the country,” Police Chief Bryan Skaggs added. “I always tell people when I travel, ‘The great thing about Enid is it’s very patriotic, and it’s very pro-first responders,’ and this goes above and beyond and shows how much (the Jacksons) support us, and we’re very appreciative of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.