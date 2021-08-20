WATONGA, Okla. — Work to repair the Watonga Lake dam at Roman Nose State Park has been put on hold while engineers figure out a solution to an unexpected issue.
Roman Nose officials made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post.
Chas Patterson, northwest region fisheries supervisor for Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said the problem is subsurface water along the bottom of the dam that was discovered when the contractor was cleaning the back side of the structure.
The discovery was a surprise to everyone involved on the project, Patterson said.
He had no timetable for when work would resume — contractors are waiting for engineers to draw up plans about "how to address this issue," Patterson said.
7Other than the subsurface water, "everything else was going to plan," he said.
Watonga Lake was drained starting in April so workers could repair the nearly 70-year-old earthen dam.
The dam's pipes were rusting and deteriorating for several years, and about five years ago, the pipes failed, Patterson said in April. Water started leaking through the pipes, washing the backside of the dam out.
“As water kept going through the pipe and washing out the dam, the problem kept getting worse and worse because that flow was continuous all the time,” Patterson said. “We would have lost the dam if it would have continued.”
The lake’s level was pulled down to help at that time, but the repairs can’t wait any longer. Patterson said the department began removing fish from Watonga Lake in April, relocating them to other lakes in the area.
Patterson said pipes will be dug out of the center of the dam and a concrete structure will be installed on the lake side to catch the overflow water, which will be the primary structure.
The backside of the dam will be repaired and repacked, and the crew will bring dirt in to bring it back to grade, he said.
Both of the spillways on the northwest and southeast sides will be renovated and re-armored, as will the face of the dam.
“It’s still going to be an earthen dam, but it’s going to have a concrete armoring on the surface of it,” Patterson said.
This will protect it from wave action, and it’s more accessible for people to walk on than riprap.
Levi Garrett, park manager of Roman Nose State Park, said in April it’s “hard to say” how the $2.2 million project, which will ensure the lake for the next 50 or more years, will affect the park’s tourism, but a lot of activities still will be ongoing.
In Friday's Facebook post, Roman Nose touted the other activities at the park.
"While we can't do much about (the dam), we do still have amazing trails to hike, natural springs to explore, fun cabins and campsites, a beautiful lodge, homestyle cooking at Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen and a variety of family fun at Boecher Lake," the post reads.
Lake Watonga is filled by a spring where water flows all the time, Patterson said, so once construction is finished, it will take around 20 to 30 days for the lake to fill back up.
Staff writer Kelci McKendrick contributed to this story.
