VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Acting Undersecretary of the Air Force Shon Manasco visited Vance Air Force Base on Wednesday, and praised airmen, wing leadership and the Enid community for working together to enhance mission capability at the base.
Manasco toured base facilities with 71st Flying Training Wing Commander Col. Corey Simmons, Air Force Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Maj. Gen. Russell Mack, and Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection Lt. Gen. Warren Berry. Manasco visited with both senior leadership and enlisted airmen, and afterward spoke with base and city leaders and the News & Eagle on support between the base and community, pilot production and retention, and the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Manasco is acting undersecretary, after serving as assistant secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and on April 24 he was nominated by President Donald Trump to officially fill the undersecretary position. A 1992 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Manasco served as a detachment commander with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, N.C., and later was finance officer for the Office of Military Support in Washington, D.C.
In his civilian career, Manasco held numerous executive positions in the financial services, insurance and energy fields, before being called to service at the Pentagon in 2017.
Manasco's tour at Vance came after an earlier stop at Tinker Air Force Base. An Oklahoma native — born in Norman and a graduate of Union High School in Tulsa — Manasco said the whirlwind tour Wednesday made him feel "a little bit like I am home."
After surveying the ongoing work at Vance, Manasco thanked the Enid community for its support of the training wing and its airmen.
"I can't say thank you enough for what you as a community have done over the years to embrace our airmen, and for all you accomplish here," Manasco said. "You're doing all the things we would ask for in a community."
As Simmons prepares to hand over command at the wing this summer, Manasco said the Air Force is and will remain committed to providing the service's best leaders to training commands like Vance.
"We have great leaders in the Air Force and you're going to continue to get them here — I promise you that," Manasco said. "Training is a core part of our mission, and if we don't have the right leaders out in front of those formations and in training positions, we're just short-changing ourselves."
Manasco said he expects all Air Force airmen to be active, positive role models in the communities where they serve.
"At all our installations, we need to be the stalwarts of the community," Manasco said. "That's what you should expect from your Air Force, and when we don't do it you need to hold us accountable."
Coronavirus impact
Manasco said about three to four hours a day of his schedule currently is dedicated to coronavirus response — both for the Air Force, and for how the Air Force can support the overall national response.
Social distancing precautions have slowed training and pilot production across the Air Force during the pandemic. Earlier this month, Col. Jay Johnson, vice wing commander for the 71st Flying Training Wing, told the News & Eagle the wing is flying at about 65% of its normal pace.
Manasco said Wednesday it is a foregone conclusion the Air Force "will not hit our stated production numbers this year" due to the effects of the pandemic.
He said it remains to be seen how long it will take the Air Force to catch back up in qualifying new pilots, needed to address the service's ongoing pilot shortage. There is some hope, Manasco said, efficiencies and new uses for technology being pressed into service ahead of schedule because of the pandemic could help speed the recovery.
"The question for us," Manasco said, "is how quickly can we scale some of those things up in a safe and efficient way."
Use of virtual training platforms, like those emphasized in the Air Force's Pilot Training Next initiative, will drive how fast the force can reach a production level of 1,500 pilots per year, he said.
Last year, Vance exceeded its pilot production goal, making it the only primary pilot training base in the Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command to do so. Vance had a target last year of 364 pilot graduates and graduated 372.
Manasco praised Team Vance for its creative approaches to increasing pilot production efficiency and safety, especially during the pandemic.
"It's true that well-led airmen will never let you down, and as I was talking to a group of young officers and enlisted members, I shared with them that every great invention was born of a constraint," Manasco said, "and our airmen, when they're faced with a constraint, are at their greatest creativity.
"The mission is that important to them," Manasco said, "and when we as leaders allow them that flexibility, it's really inspiring what they repeatedly show us."
Pilot retention
Manasco said Air Force retention rates "broadly speaking, are excellent," but said shortages remain among pilots.
One of the driving forces behind the shortage has been Air Force pilots leaving active duty to pursue careers in the commercial airline industry. But, with the airlines suffering losses due to the pandemic, Manasco said the service is seeing at least a temporary reversal of that trend.
"We are actually seeing some of our retention rates in pilots increase in light of what's happening in the commercial airline industry," Manasco said. "Interestingly, we also have had some people who left the service who are potentially interested in coming back and rejoining us."
Beyond the likely short-term effects of a slowdown in the airline industry, Manasco said the Air Force is going to have to address some quality of life issues for airmen's families in order to improve pilot retention.
The Air Force has been in a constant combat posture — with the increased operational tempo, or op tempo, that goes with combat — since Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Manasco said.
"The American people may not think about that a lot, but your Air Force has been at full throttle for a very long time," Manasco said. "Any time we can pull back and slow down the op tempo a little bit is good for families and good for airmen."
Manasco said communities like Enid play a vital role in increasing quality of life for Air Force families, thereby enhancing the service's capabilities.
"The things I worry about are op tempo, spouses and them having meaningful employment, licensures and reciprocity across state boundaries, and making sure the quality of schools in the locations where we have a presence are as good as they possibly can be," Manasco said. "It's those things that communities can really help us with.
"In some communities that works beautifully, in others they have some work to do," Manasco said. "I applaud you in the city of Enid for doing what you can to improve the lives of airmen and their families."
Manasco said the community's support of Vance bodes well for both its mission capability and its longevity in Enid, and has been essential during the pandemic.
"We absolutely have a mission critical capability here that has to continue," Manasco said, "and we have to fight through it because that's what the nation asks of us and that's what we are going to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.