ENID, Okla. – Bull riding is coming to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, presented by Ultimate Challenge Productions and Stride Bank Center.
Tickets for the March 19th event will go on sale Friday, Jan. 7 through the Stride Bank Center. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
The event will consist of a long round of 30 bull riders, followed by a short round featuring the top 10 contestants. All money earned at this event will go toward the PRCA point standings and the chance for these bull riders to compete at the PRCA World Finals in Las Vegas in December and the Xtreme Bulls World Finals in Washington Labor Day Weekend.
