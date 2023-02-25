ENID, Okla. — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents making plans for Sunday evening should stay weather aware, as the National Weather Service forecast is calling for storms with a potential for tornadoes.
NWS meteorologists increased the threat of severe weather from slight to enhanced for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with Enid on the far western edge of that risk. The city just missed inclusion in the higher, moderate chance of storms forecast for parts of southwest Garfield County, much of Major County and most of west-central Oklahoma.
Timing of storms — which will fire up from the west — will be between 5 p.m. and midnight for much of Northwest Oklahoma and the Enid area, according to the National Weather Service.
Chance of tornadoes in Northwest Oklahoma is low and “very low” in the southeastern portion of the state, with a medium chance for much of southwest Oklahoma, according to NWS meteorologists.
Sunday’s NWS forecast from the Norman office calls for a mostly cloudy day, with a 30% chance of showers mainly after 3 p.m. The high will be near 64, with a south-southeast wind at 16-21 mph, gusting as high as 29 mph.
NWS forecasts a 100% chance of showers or thunderstorms Sunday night before midnight in the Enid area. Rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible.
There also is a high-wind advisory for Northwest Oklahoma that is effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
Monday is expected to bring clear skies, with a high of 67 and a low of 38. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 18-23 mph and gusts as high as 34, decreasing to 7-12 mph in the afternoon.
An elevated risk of fire danger begins Monday for the Enid area and extends throughout much of the week, reaching “near critical” level on Tuesday, according to the NWS.
