Just as much of the U.S. has switched over to daylight-saving time again, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill to make daylight-saving time permanent.
On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford introduced last year with several other senators. Lankford and Sen. James Inhofe released statements about the potential for a permanent move to daylight-saving time.
The clock changes in the fall and spring have been the focus of increasing debate over the years as posing health risks and being disruptive to sleep patterns.
The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states that currently participate in daylight-saving time, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.
Daylight-saving time began this past Sunday and will last through Sunday, Nov. 7.
“This is one issue that I have been chipping away at for a few years and an issue I have consistently heard from Oklahomans — they are ready to lock the clock,” Lankford said. “Today Oklahomans, parents, dog owners and lovers of daylight are one step closer to not having to deal with springing forward or falling back.”
Daylight-saving time was enacted in the United States following Germany’s 1916 effort to conserve fuel during World War I, and its period of observance has since been lengthened. Originally mandated for six months, in 2005, Congress extended daylight-saving time to begin the second Sunday in March and end the first Sunday in November. As a result, the United States now enjoys eight months of DST, and only four months of standard time (November-March). The United States has had year-round DST in 1942-1945 and 1974-1975.
“Oklahomans have been through a lot in the past year — making daylight-saving time permanent with the Sunshine Protection Act is a simple way to allow them some extra daylight in the evenings,” Inhofe said. “We could all benefit from locking the clocks and enjoying more hours of sunshine. Ahead of this year’s ‘spring forward,’ I am proud to cosponsor this bill that will encourage recreation, benefit mental health and support the economy.”
The Sunshine Protection Act outlines several potential effects of making daylight-saving time permanent for the nation:
• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians — better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours’ increases visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research. Also reduces the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife by 8%-11% by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off from nocturnal wildlife’s behavior.
• Reduces risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression. Reduces the number of robberies by 27%, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution because of additional daylight in the evenings.
• Benefits the economy, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase, which found that there is a drop in economic activity of 2.2% to 4.9% when clocks move back.
• Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness, according to studies published by the International Journal Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, children see an increase in physical activity during DST. The Journal of Environmental Psychology found that DST increased pedestrian activity by 62% and cyclists activity by 38% because of additional daylight.
• Benefits the agricultural economy, which is disproportionately disrupted by biannual changes in time by upsetting the synergy between farmers’ schedules and their supply chain partners.
• Reduces energy usage, a 2008 study by the U.S. Department of Energy found that during the four weeks the U.S. extended daylight-saving time from the 2005 law, there were savings of about 0.5% in electricity per day. Later studies also have shown that the energy savings are minimal but a small savings does occur.
The downside to the permanent change to daylight-saving time is in the winter months, when many areas of the nation would not see the sun rise until after most people are out of bed and off to work or school.
For example, in Oklahoma during the winter months of December through February, the sun would not rise until around 8 to 8:30 a.m. That creates concerns about students going to school in the dark in the middle of winter. During those same months, the sun would set around 6 to 6:30 p.m.
The Sunshine Protection Act has been introduced in the last two Congresses. If the bill is passed by the House and signed into law by President Joe Biden, it would apply to states that currently participate in daylight-saving time, including Oklahoma.
