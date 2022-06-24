A 35-year-old chief of staff for longtime incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe believes his apprenticeship under Inhofe, along with his Oklahoma values and family history, make him well-suited to succeed the longtime senator who has been a staunch ally to Enid and Vance Air Force Base.
Holland and 12 other Republican candidates are vying to finish the unexpired term for the seat held by Inhofe for 28 years. The senior senator announced he is retiring at the end of the legislative session. Inhofe endorsed Holland to succeed him when he announced his retirement.
The primary election is set for June 28. If needed, a runoff election in the U.S. Senate race will be held Aug. 23. The Republican nominee will face Democrat Kendra Horn, a former District 5 U.S. representative, in the general election.
Holland, a Bartlesville native, said that under Inhofe’s tutelage, he is fully aware of the importance of Vance Air Force Base to Enid, Northwest Oklahoma and the state of Oklahoma.
“There is nothing more important from an Oklahoma standpoint than our five military bases,” he said.
“What sets me apart (from other candidates) is my expertise on foreign policy and on military issues,” he said. “I love what is going on at Vance.”
Holland said he’s been with Inhofe on several visits to both Vance and Enid Woodring Regional Airport, and he supports increasing infrastructure for both facilities to enhance Vance’s pilot training mission.
“In the Senate, every defense bill I’m ever a part of will block future BRACs,” he said, referencing the Base Realignment and Closure processes the U.S. military bases occasionally undergo. The last BRAC round was in 2005, and Vance’s mission was actually expanded under that round.
“When I look at Vance, the biggest thing we need to do is (continue to) upgrade facilities,” Holland said. He pointed out the need for a new command center and barracks, but also sees Woodring Airport as a permanent fixture in the continued development of Vance Air Force Base.
“I want to explore the possibility of a joint agreement between Vance and Woodring to build infrastructure for the base at Woodring,” he said. His focus for Vance would be to put the base in a position to grow more missions.
“For the training to grow, we need more infrastructure,” he said.
He pointed to energy policies and dealing with China as two other priorities if elected.
As for energy, “the best thing we can do for Oklahoma is to let the free market thrive,” he said. “The left is demonizing oil and gas. Biden is not allowing the industry to develop resources on federal land and blocking pipelines. I see energy as something we should not just be independent, but totally dominant on the world stage.”
He said the economic boom that could come as a result of unleashing the free market thrive would turn around the nation’s economic fortunes.
“We have to recognize that energy and our resources here are the crown jewels of our economy,” he said.
He also called China “our biggest enemy,” saying the country is doing everything to diminish the United States both economically and militarily.
“China is growing their military competency,” he said. “We have to make critical investments to beat them to the punch. We have to ensure our military has the resources it needs to be the strongest fighting force in the world.”
Holland also praised Friday’s Supreme Court decision striking down federal protections for abortion under Roe v. Wade, calling the decision “one of the greatest decisions ever made.”
“The work of the pro-life movement is not over,” he said. “We need to give every baby the opportunity and freedom to pursue their lives.”
He said while he has the “utmost” concern for single mothers struggling to make ends meet, he doesn’t support federal mandates, such as paid parental leave. He said he believes the private sector will react to compete for the talents and capabilities of employees, and that federal mandates like paid parental leave often lead to jobs being lost.
