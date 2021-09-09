ENID, Okla. — Northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. 81/U.S. 60 will shift between Oklahoma 45 and Kremlin Road in Garfield County by early Thursday afternoon.
Traffic will remain on the outside lanes in each direction through October for an ongoing pavement reconstruction project.
The highway remains narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to direct traffic flow through fall 2021 for resurfacing.
Motorists are advised by state highway officials to be vigilant to changes and expect traffic delays.
