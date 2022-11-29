WOODWARD, Okla. — Eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 412 will intermittently narrow, with significant lane shifts between 28th and 34th streets, starting Dec. 12, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
ODOT said during bridge rehabilitation, all traffic will shift to eastbound lanes as crews work on the north side of the bridge over Spring Creek. Later in the project, all traffic will shift to the westbound lanes. The nearly $2 million project was awarded to Haskell Lemon Construction and is expected to be completed in the summer 2023, weather permitting.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged by ODOT officials to drive with caution in the construction area or find alternate routes if possible.
