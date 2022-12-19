WOODWARD, Okla. — Eastbound and westbound traffic will be intermittently narrowed with significant lane shifts on U.S. 412, from 28th to 34th, in Woodward for bridge rehabilitation, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The project is scheduled to start Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, following a change in the contractor's schedule. All traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes as crews rehabilitate the north bridge over Spring Creek. Later in the project all traffic will shift to the westbound lanes.
The nearly $2 million project was awarded to Haskell Lemon Construction and is expected to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting.
Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect delays and use caution in the area, according to ODOT.
