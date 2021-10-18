ENID, Okla. — As Enid grows, so does its need for moving and hauling services.
U-Haul locations continue to pop up in Enid to serve the greater demands of a growing population.
Independent U-Haul distributor MGM Towing recently added a fifth location to its dealership.
The new location at 1124 E. Broadway operates as an in-store location like MGM’s North Grand location, north of Lenox Drive-In.
Glen Heinz, owner of MGM Towing, has been a U-Haul distributor in Enid for seven years.
Heinz has five locations, four of which are on Grand and one on Broadway. Several of the locations are pick-up and drop-off lots for storage with no office.
“We are glad to keep serving Enid in whatever ways we can with U-Haul,” said Heinz.
The Broadway dealership is managed by Darcy Riley. Riley also houses her business, Bust Your Suds Auto Detail, there.
“We needed another location,” said Riley. “We stay pretty busy. His other locations stay swamped or empty, so we just needed another place on this side of town to make things more convenient for everyone.”
