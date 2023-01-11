Tyson Foods is set to donate approximately 40,000 pounds of protein at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Tyson plant at 202 E. Pine in Enid.
This will be a donation to RSVP of Enid and not a donation the public can show up for and receive food.
The donation is part of a Tyson initiative called Miles that Matter. For every mile a Tyson employee walks, runs, bikes, swims, etc., a pound of food is donated to support hunger relief.
"We are extremely grateful for our network of community pantry partners like RSVP of Enid," said Tim Grailer, senior director of business operations. "Their tireless work and partnership allow us to collectively address food insecurity in the communities our team members live and work."
RSVP of Enid serves 36 of the 77 counties in Oklahoma, and the protein will be distributed to RSVP and its partner food banks Thursday.
"The amount of hope Tyson brings to those who struggle is immeasurable," said Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP Enid. "Tyson has made tremendous impact on soothing the hunger woes of Oklahomans."
