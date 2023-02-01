ENID, Okla. — Tyson Foods received a Diversity Award on Jan. 21, 2023, during Enid's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.
Tyson received the award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, and was the only business honored during the celebration.
The commission, made up of leaders in the community, awards companies that "demonstrate outstanding achievements and sustained commitment to the pursuit of cultural diversity and advocacy of basic civil and human rights," according to a press release.
"Tyson Foods has been an excellent partner in the Enid community," Scott Morris, assistant city manager, said. "Tyson employs so many of our citizens and they are dedicated to maintaining a faith-friendly and inclusive work environment. They provide opportunities for all employees to thrive."
"A focus on diversity and inclusion at Tyson Foods helps us keep Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of equality and justice for all alive," said Paul Davis, vice president/chief equity, diversity and inclusion at Tyson. "The award from the commission is an honorable recognition, and we strive each day to empower each other to be champions of change to create a better future for generations to come."
