ENID, Okla. — Tyson Foods is providing an additional incentive for frontline workers, including those in Enid, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 off-site or outside of their normal shifts, according to a press release.
In the release, the company announced it will compensate workers for up to four hours of regular pay “if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.”
“This incentive is an additional way we can encourage our frontline workers to receive the vaccination, which we believe is another important protective measure,” Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson, said in the release. “We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free, on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state.”
According to the release, the company already offers on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for free at its plants in the United States — consistent with prioritization regulations and as vaccine supplies become available.
Hundreds of Tyson team members already have been vaccinated, the release said, with most being health service staff or older than 65. Tyson is expecting about 1,000 frontline workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia will be vaccinated this week, and the company is prepared to provide free access to other locations nationwide as vaccine doses become available.
The company is partnering with Matrix Medical Network to educate the company’s 120,000 team members in the U.S. about the vaccines and is working with local and state health officials, as well as approved vaccine providers, to access doses, the release said.
Vaccinations for Tyson workers are “voluntary, but highly encouraged,” according to the release.
This is the latest in a series of COVID-19 safety measures Tyson has taken, others being walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers and social distance monitors, as well as providing additional team member pay and benefits.
