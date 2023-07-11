ENID, Okla. — Tyson Foods made a donation of 20,000 pounds of food in June to RSVP of Enid, which works with 30 nonprofit organizations in the city, including three homeless shelters.
On June 16, local Tyson employees volunteered and distributed around 83,000 servings of protein. Tyson provides monthly donations to local nonprofits in partnership with RSVP, and has done so for more than two years. Around 100,000 pounds of food have been donated so far in 2023 to local agencies.
‘We’re so proud to continue our partnership with RSVP of Enid this summer to help provide nutritious, accessible food to those in need,” said Phillip Kenedy, chaplain of Tyson Foods in Enid. “We hope to continue this partnership by giving back to the community we call home.”
A longstanding partnership between Tyson and RSVP helps fight hunger in Enid and the surrounding communities. RSVP serves 36 counties in Oklahoma, and collaborates with a network of other nonprofits and agencies to create a whole-care program specifically for 1,000-plus seniors per month.
