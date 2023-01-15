Tyson Foods makes various efforts to make sure the wellness of its employees is at a high standard. One such effort is a partnership to bring the OU Medicine Mobile Mammogram Coach to the 54th Street Tyson plant in Enid each year in February. The mammogram bus is brought to the plant where Tyson employees can receive a free mammogram.
Barbara Chandler, nurse at the 54th Street plant, has been with Tyson for nearly five years. She said when Tyson purchased AdvancePierre Foods in 2017, a part of the acquisition was a nursing program, and she started shortly thereafter. She said employee wellness is a major aspect of Tyson, and part of that is making sure employees are aware of their available options. She said 98% of employees have insurance, but many don’t use it to its fullest extent, with many not knowing certain aspects of what is available.
Chandler said she had the idea for having something that would be convenient to utilize by having something onsite.
“So sharing that opportunity and message with them, I looked for opportunities to see what we could do,” Chandler said. “I had an idea that I wanted it to be something that was onsite, and then I came across the mammogram bus.”
Chandler said early detection is key for any form of cancer and there have been employees who have gotten a mammogram and then found they needed further testing for something cancerous. Angela Pothuiseje, an Enid native who has worked for Tyson for four years, said on Feb. 3, 2021, she got a mammogram and needed further testing.
“They saw something and they wanted me to come in for more testing. When I went to OU Medical to do further testing, they did a biopsy and came back that I was in the first stages of breast cancer,” Pothuiseje said. “Of course I went into shock, but my sister was my oncologist, and she lives in Kansas. I got lucky because I have a sister who does this. I ended up having to do a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction. I went through four rounds of chemotherapy. But to me, the saving grace of it is I found it early. Because it was first stages, but it was the most aggressive cells.”
Pothuiseje said without the mobile mammogram coach coming to the Tyson plant where she works, she may not have known about the breast cancer until later.
“I would have never known. I didn’t have any symptoms. They were so small that I would not have felt them,” she said. “I know that it’s beneficial that they send that bus out, because you get paid to go out there and get your mammogram. Plus they pay for it. I strongly believe in doing all your physical things that women have to have done, and same as men. But me, I would have never known had I not gone and done my mammogram.”
The process is designed to be convenient for employees, Chandler said, as all the paperwork is filled out beforehand. She said if somebody has never visited a doctor, they put them in touch with a doctor, as well as showing all available opportunities for healthcare. Chandler said between 45-60 employees take part in the free mammogram event each year over the two days. She said it is 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off and allows employees to not have to take a day off work.
“Us bringing them onsite and then we’re kind of like a small family,” Chandler said. “If somebody hears about somebody else doing it, they may be more willing to also do it. Every year we’ve been so successful with getting people to fill those appointments, and they come back every year for us. It’s just been really a great thing for our team members.
“It’s been really positive. It’s just such a good opportunity to get that screening done, and we’ve actually caught some people who had early stages of cancer. And I don’t know unless they share that with me, because it’s HIPAA protected. This is one of my favorite things. I’ve been a nurse for 23 years, and this is something that I’m proud of. And people like Angie are why I’m proud of this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.