ENID, Okla. — The line wrapped around Oakwood Mall on Saturday morning as cars lined up by the dozens to receive a free 20-pound box of uncooked chicken fritters from Tyson Foods.
There were 42,000 pounds of chicken donated, and there weren’t expected to be any boxes left over. Leftover boxes would have been taken to RSVP’s freezer, but the community showed out in full force to receive the donation from Tyson. There weren’t any left over last year either, as 40,000 pounds of product were donated.
Maria Quiroz, a Tyson employee based in Enid for more than 18 years, has taken part in food donations from Tyson, including last year. She said she was excited to help out again this year.
“That’s one of our pleasures, to make sure that everybody has enough,” Quiroz said.
Melissa Robrahn, HR manager at the 51st Street plant, said the amount was increased this year due to the demand that was met last year. She said the Enid Police Department was more involved this year, and was able to help set up a smooth-flowing line to receive the food boxes. She said the wait time this year was significantly shorter than last year.
“Last year it was three hours in a line, this time it’s 10 minutes,” Robrahn said. “And we have a lot more people who work for us that wanted to volunteer and to be able to give back to the community. So I think the turnout is a lot better this year and the flow of it is a lot better this year.”
Quiroz was among the organizers of the distribution, and said there were a lot of logistics involved in getting everything ready to go. She said a lot of people were coordinating with one another, as well as with the warehouses to secure the chicken product, to coordinating with the police department to ensure safety. She said it is a lot of work, but that it is “great fun.”
Robrahn said the volunteers arrived at 5:30, and there were cars already in line. She said some of the cars had been there since 3:30 or 4 a.m. She said the turnout showed that a lot of people can use any help they can get. She said it makes it special to be able to help those in need.
“I think it’s a great feeling to be able to provide back to your community,” Robrahn said. “And Tyson, we’re just really proud to be able to do this. This is our second year, so after the turnout we had last year, we just felt that there was a big need for it in our community. So we’re very excited to be able to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.