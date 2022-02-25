mamma mia 2

Cooper McKee as Bill Austin, Teegin Hacker as Sim Carmichael, Daniel Voth as Harry Bright (top, from left), Brooke Phillips as Rosie Mulligan, Jersey Garrett as Donna Sheridan and Kenzi Cronkhite as Tanya Cresham-Leigh (bottom, from left) perform in the Enid High School musical “Mamma Mia!” 

 Kat Jeanne | Enid News & Eagle

Feb. 25-March 3

MUSIC [Saturday]

Jeff Hover & 12 Pack Poet Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Cover charge is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Mamma Mia!', 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Enid High School. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students K-12. For more information, call (580) 366-8300.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

March 4-10

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Tuesday]

Festival of Flavor, 6-7:30 p.m.,  Prairie View Elementary School, 4700 W. Willow. An event/fundraiser highlighting local restaurants and favorite menu items. Tickets are $25 each and available from any Rotary Club member. For more info, call (580) 616-7369.

EVENT [Tuesday]

Dancing With the Stars Live, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Starring favorite dancers from the television show. Tickets start at $39, while a variety of packages also are available. To purchase tickets, visit stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID or visit the box office.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

March 11-17

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Enid Coin Club's 45th Annual Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 318 E. Oxford. Admission is free. There will be hourly door prizes. For more information, call (580) 747-8661 or (580) 747-8662.

EVENT [Saturday]

Nerf Wars, 2-4 p.m., Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Free for all. Participants are asked to bring their own gear including safety classes. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Joe Hopkins & Drivin South Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. There is a $10 cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

