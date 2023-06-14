ENID, Okla. — First responders from Enid Fire Department and Enid Police Department responded Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to the 500 block of South Quincy after two juveniles were struck by a vehicle.
The juveniles, ages 8 and 3, ran a stop sign on a Razor MX 350 electric bike going southbound on Quincy, according to EPD. An SUV traveling westbound on Park struck the juveniles after they ran the stop sign.
Police on scene said one of the juveniles was being transported via helicopter to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City, while the other was transported by ambulance to another hospital.
