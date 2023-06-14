ENID, Okla. — First responders from Enid Fire Department and Enid Police Department responded Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to the 500 block of South Quincy after two juveniles were struck by a vehicle.

The juveniles, ages 8 and 3, ran a stop sign on a Razor MX 350 electric bike going southbound on Quincy, according to EPD. An SUV traveling westbound on Park struck the juveniles after they ran the stop sign. 

Police on scene said one of the juveniles was being transported via helicopter to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City, while the other was transported by ambulance to another hospital. 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Holubar is business reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Tanner? Send an email to tholubar@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
2
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you