Two Enid residents were injured after a motorcycle they were riding hit a deer early Monday morning in Garfield County.
Driver Michael D. Rodgers, 47, and passenger Casey Lynn Midas, 44, both sustained head, arm and leg injuries and were taken by Miller EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Rodgers was admitted in stable condition, while Midas was then transferred, again by Miller EMS, to OU Health Center, where she was admitted in critical condition, according to OHP.
At about 1:40 a.m., Rodgers was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson east on Breckenridge Road, about 3.3 miles west of Garber and .3 miles west of 162nd, when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck.
According to OHP, no helmets were worn, and the condition of the driver was apparently normal.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Breckinridge Fire Department also responded.
