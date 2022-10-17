ENID, Okla. — Two Enid women are facing charges after allegedly chaining a teenager with special needs to a recliner.
Mildred Perez, 59, and Jennifer Perez, 35, were each charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with abuse by caretaker and conspiracy to commit child abuse or in the alternative.
According to affidavits filed in both of their cases, at 10:15 a.m. Oct.7, Enid Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of East Cherokee in reference to child abuse. The person who called 911 said he was installing fiber internet at the residence and saw a child chained to a couch inside.
Upon arrival, EPD made contact with Mildred and asked who all was in the house, and Mildred said it was just her and a 17-year-old girl. The officer asked to come inside and to see the teenager, and according to the affidavit, Mildred refused both times.
The officer told Mildred he was responding and then asked her if the girl was chained to the couch, and Mildred said, "Yes," and then let the officer inside, according to the affidavit.
Once inside, the officer saw the girl sitting on a recliner with a chain wrapped around her left ankle and locked with a padlock. The chain ran to the frame of the recliner and was attached there, according to the affidavit.
Mildred then said she wanted the officer to leave, so the officer had Mildred stand at the front door and keep it open while he stood just outside the front door and called a sergeant to the scene.
The officer asked Mildred why the teenager, who has special needs, was chained up, and Mildred said it's because she "always runs away and is stronger than them" and that she's "dangerous to herself and others," the affidavit states.
While the sergeant was on her way, Mildred called Jennifer, who said she was heading to the residence and stayed on the phone with Mildred. According to the affidavit, the officer could hear Jennifer say, "Don't let anyone in my house," and that police and the Department of Human Services "don't help them, and that is why they chained (the girl) to the couch."
Once Jennifer arrived, she let EPD back in. Police saw scabs on the girl's right ankle and running down the left side of her right foot that were "consistent with a chain, much like the one on her left ankle, being wrapped around her ankle and being pulled very tight," according to the affidavit.
EPD was given keys to the padlock and took the chain off of the girl's ankle and compared the chain's imprint to the scab on her right ankle, nothing in the affidavit they looked "very similar."
According to the affidavit, both Jennifer and Mildred said the scabs were from the girl running across the street and getting bit by a dog, and when asked, the girl pointed across the street and said it was a dog bite.
The sergeant saw a cable attached to the ground in one of the bedrooms, and Mildred said that had been there for their recently deceased dog.
Jennifer and Mildred were arrested and booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility. Bond for both women was set at $150,000.
