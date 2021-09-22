ENID, Okla. — Two Enid area schools are among six schools in Oklahoma to be recognized for academic excellence across the nation during the 2020-21 school year.
Chisholm Middle School and Hoover Elementary School were announced Tuesday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, a prestigious annual honor given to 325 schools in the U.S. this year.
Both schools were recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as “exemplary achievement gap-closing” schools for notable improvements among subgroups in reading and math, one of the two nomination categories along with “exemplary high-performing” schools.
Hoover is Enid Public Schools’ only school to be named a Blue Ribbon School, having also previously been awarded in 2012.
Principal Tanea Artman said she believed she and her staff had cultivated the culture of excellence and support over the last 10 years for her Hoover Hornets.
“Building meaningful relationships between staff, parents, our community and most importantly, our students are the practices that have been the most instrumental to our school’s continued ability to successfully educate and support students,” Artman said in an EPS news release.
Chisholm Middle School, which serves sixth through eighth grades, is now the district’s second school to be named a Blue Ribbon School. In 2013, Chisholm High School was recognized in 2013 as an exemplary high-performing school.
Superintendent Chad Broughton said the honor was a team effort from the Chisholm staff and community.
“These aren’t handed out all the time,” he said. “It goes to show you all the hard work paid off and being recognized.”
Current Principal Brett Barnes, a longtime Chisholm science teacher, said the award showed the work put into place over a decade ago by former middle school principals Shane Dent and Crystal Szymanski.
He said a difference from other schools across the country is relying on standards-based grading, which allows targeting areas of weakness for remediation. Once a week, middle-schoolers in need of extra assistance attend “Horn Time,” small group settings of one teacher to every five or 10 students.
“Learning’s not a secret, we say around here,” Barnes said. “Once we get them in and sit them down, they do appreciate that. It is something that really benefits our students and our teachers, I think.”
The four other Oklahoma schools were Brink Junior High School in Oklahoma City, Edmond Doyle Elementary School in McAlester, Pioneer School in Chickasha and Laverne Elementary School in Laverne.
The schools will be honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where each will receive a plaque and flag to signify its exemplary status. More information will be announced in the fall.
In 2021, a total 302 public schools and 23 non-public schools were named Blue Ribbon Schools — nearly half were Title I schools, as well.
Blue Ribbon Schools can include public schools, charter schools, Title I schools and parochial and independent schools, coming from urban, suburban and rural areas and at all grade levels.
School officials first apply through the state Department of Education, which then recommends the nominees to the U.S. department.
The program was created in 1982 by Secretary of Education Terrel H. Bell to recognize schools in order to share best practices.
