ENID, Okla. — Two Enid men were charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose that occurred in October 2021.
Kenneth Tyrone Sanders Jr., 37, and 26-year-old Gage Alexander Huffman were arrested Tuesday evening, according to a press release from Enid Police Department. Sanders was taken into custody without incident, while Huffman already was in custody on unrelated drug charges.
According to the release, the eight-month investigation began when police responded to an unattended death Oct. 20, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West York and found 46-year-old Eric Lee Houston dead in a detached garage.
Drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of fentanyl was discovered, so Narcotics Unit detectives were contacted.
Houston's fiancée told detectives Houston had met with Huffman to purchase counterfeit M-30 tablets containing fentanyl, the release states. The three people went to the High Point Trailer Park where Huffman bought the tablets from Sanders.
Houston began smoking the tablets in the vehicle and at his residence, according to the release.
Narcotics detectives contacted members of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Tactical Diversion Squad from the Oklahoma City office for assistance in investigating the case, according to EPD. The agency aided detectives, provided guidance during the investigation and shared working knowledge of working overdose death investigations with local investigators.
During interviews, Huffman and Sanders corroborated what Houston's fiancée told detectives, police said.
According to the release, Sanders told investigators he knew the dangers of fentanyl and said he knew people who have died from using it. When asked about the pills that killed Houston, Sanders said, "He got those pills from me."
Huffman told investigators he met with Houston and Houston's fiancée to purchase tablets with fentanyl from Sanders, saying they drove to Sanders' residence with $150 to buy the tablets.
Both Sanders and Huffman are being held without bond.
Eduardo A. Chavez, special agent in charge of the DEA's Dallas Division, which includes Oklahoma, said in the release it's impossible to distinguish between counterfeit or authentic prescription drugs when buying them on the street.
"The consequences of taking these drugs outside the direction of a medical professional has proven to be deadly time and time again," Chavez said in the release. "Today, Mr. Sanders and Mr. Huffman are being held responsible for their actions.
"Fentanyl is poisoning our streets, and the DEA will never cease its efforts to remove these drugs from the streets of Oklahoma.”
Lt. Bryan Hart with EPD's Detectives Division said in the release "this is just one example of the types of investigations conducted by the department's Narcotics Unit."
"Detective Walter Tuttle, Detective Sgt. Justin Hodges, Detective Sgt. Trey Kirkhart, Deputy Mark Vargas, with assistance from the DEA, (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) and Garfield County District Attorney’s Office worked countless hours working this investigation and building their homicide case against Sanders and Huffman,” Hart said in the release.
According to the release, the case remains under investigation along with other overdose deaths.
