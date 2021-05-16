It was a big day in Enid on Sept, 27, 1909, as the city was getting ready to host one of the most popular Western shows featuring both Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill and their popular acts.
The “Two Bills Show” was formed in 1908 when Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill decided to join forces to make a show unequaled anywhere.
The idea behind the new format was to demonstrate the contrast between the cultures and styles of the two hemispheres. Audiences could compare the horsemanship of the Russian Cossacks with the U.S. Calvary or cowboys.
William F. Cody, at this time, was the most famous and popular American in the world. No one symbolized the West for Americans and Europeans better than Buffalo Bill.
His international popularity at that time can easily be compared to Elvis Presley, the Beatles or Michael Jackson. He founded his Wild West Show in 1883, and it would entertain for the next three decades across America and Europe.
It involved many performers such as “Wild Bill” Hickok, Annie Oakley, Sitting Bull and Geronimo over the years. He was the ultimate showman and was the darling of the popular media with dime novels and weeklies to enlarge his fame.
One of the young men reading the dime novels about Buffalo Bill was Gordon W. Lillie. He spent a lot of time with the Pawnee Indians in Wellington, Kan., learning their skills and language. The Pawnees gave him the name of “Pawnee Bill.”
In 1883, he became an interpreter and a performer for Buffalo Bill, his childhood favorite. He later started his own show in 1888.
Enid was all abuzz with excitement when “The Two Bills” train was pulling in. It was 50 cars long with each “Bill” having his own train car. They pulled in next to the Harding Tract, which was a lot consisting of 80 acres for them to set up the canvas tents. It was just east of the Rock Island tract and sat about a mile outside the business section of Enid.
The Oklahoma State Capital paper reported that ownership of the Harding Tract in Enid was in litigation at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and the case was big news at the time. Dan Harding had purchased the land under a mortgage foreclosure for $700 in 1897, and the land was now worth at $40,000. However, attorney George Rush bought the title, stating Harding had not bought the land correctly and not settled by him in the Run. The suit over ownership had begun, with each side being offered $25,000; however, both had declined.
The disputed property was the perfect spot for “The Two Bills Show.” A crowd appeared to watch them unload. Their ads had been in all the papers and posters set up everywhere. The shows would be personally directed by Buffalo Bill, and he would participate.
It promised to be a “vista of American history and a glimpse of the Orient.” There would be Rossi’s Musical Elephants, Thompson’s trained horses, camel cavalcades, 100 Native Americans, 100 artillerymen, cavalrymen, Japanese soldiers, American cowboys and cowgirls, bandits and hold-up men, Western sheriffs, German cuirassiers, Bedouin Arabs, Russian Cossacks, South American gauchos, Royal Irish dragoons, Royal English lancers, scouts, guides and frontiermen. The battle of Summit Ridge would be shown with an Indian attack on the U.S. Calvary as well as a train holdup, and cowboys on bucking bronchos. Everyone would get to see Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill.
Shows were at 2 and 8 p.m. with admission of 50 cents and 25 cents for children under 10. Free for anyone in Enid was the Daring Diving Frenzieo, plunging from a tall mast at 11 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on the show grounds.
There were up to 300 people involved in the show. The cast would work, eat and sleep on the trains for about 10 months a year. The huge canvas tent for the main arena would go up first, and there also would be tents for the horses, the mess tent, the annex and various other uses.
Other activities were happening in Enid as well. Over at League Park, they were setting up for a baseball game of divine importance — the Methodists versus the Baptists. At their first meeting, the Baptists defeated the Methodists. The Methodist team was determined to beat the Baptists this time.
This day also was the day for residents to vote citywide for the newly drafted charter of the city of Enid. The polls were all open, and it was hoped the charter would pass.
The Enid Events paper sadly reported that the postmaster of Enid, F. Everett Purcell, who also was editor of The Enid Events, had been committed to the sanitarium in Kansas City, Mo. He appeared to have had a nervous breakdown, and everyone hoped for his return in a few weeks.
The Enid Daily Eagle for this Monday, Sept. 27, headlined “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Pawnee Bill’s Far East Shows are Here Today.” The workers had everything looking spic and span as a new kitchen utensil. In the dressing tent, 35 men had been shaved and pants were pressed early in the morning. Johnny Baker, stage manager, crack shot and handler of the 300 horses, visited with the reporter. He was cleaning a gold pot that he bought from a blind beggar in Paris on the banks of the Seine. He told the reporter that according to legend, one could make a wish on the golden pot once every week. Also, for the wish to come true, you could not have a spoon in your cup while wishing. His first wish was to be able to buy a home in America. When he returned from Paris, he received a letter that a cousin of his had died and he would receive a house in New Rochelle. A magic pot indeed.
All is ready for “The Two Bills Show” was the reporter’s conclusion.
In the 112 years that have passed since “The Two Bills Show” was here, some background knowledge needs to be mentioned that everyone knew at the time. William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody was not a myth or invention by writers of the dime novel. His father spoke out against slavery and was stabbed to death. Cody was 11 and went to work to support his mother and siblings as an ox team driver. At 14, he became a Pony Express rider, once riding 300 miles round trip between Red Butte Station and Pacific Springs Station in Wyoming for 22 hours of riding on 20 horses.
He also outran Sioux warriors on another ride. In 1867, he harvested buffalo to feed construction crews on the Union Pacific railroad at 12 buffalo a day. He shot some 4,280 head of buffalo and became known as Buffalo Bill.
In 1872, Cody was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a scout for the Third Cavalry that was pursuing Indians near Fort McPherson, Neb. Buffalo Bill was a part of 16 Indian battles, including his killing and scalping Cheyenne warrior Yellow Hair on July 17, 1876, in response to the massacre of Custer’s command at Little Bighorn. Nor did he brag. He never talked about his Medal of Honor or even mentioned it in his autobiography. Such exploits made him a Western hero who the people of Enid lined up to see.
Before the start of the show, the audience could visit the annex tent which housed eccentric acts. Performers were, for example, a mind reader, a tattooed man, a bearded lady and a snake charmer. The main arena could cover and seat several hundred people under a huge canvas tent and the evening shows were lit by special lanterns. The show would begin with the grand entry. It was a preview of what was coming up as all the performers were in the arena at the same time. The acts would be in four categories: cowboy life, races, military demonstrations and Eastern acts. The grand finale could vary, but it could be the Indians attacking a train or the Battle of Summit Ridge. Buffalo Bill appeared in the arena seven different times at each performance to the joy of the audience. “The Two Bills Show” was reported to be a success and thoroughly enjoyed by all of Enid who attended.
In other news, the Methodists went down in defeat again with the Baptists winning 6-2. Callahan, the pitcher for the Methodists, was taken out in the sixth inning. Herman Bass relieved him. The Baptist pitcher Alexander struck out 19 Methodists. The Methodists could not fight his “curves and spherical stunts.” However, “both churches derived considerable money from the game,” according to the Enid News. The people of Enid voted in the Enid City Charter and it would go to the governor for approval.
“The Two Bills Show” closed in Denver in 1913 after touring for five seasons. Buffalo Bill returned to Enid on Sept. 25, 1915, with the Sells Floto-Buffalo Bill Circus, which he was with for just two seasons. The Enid newspaper reported that the star attraction was Miss Rosa Rosaline, whose performance with her horse was called “poetry in motion.”
The circus operated with sideshows featuring many tattoo attractions. It was a far cry from the Wild West Show. The Enid Daily Eagle of Sept. 26, 1915, headline read “Too Much Rain for the Circus,” since torrential rains were pouring in Enid. The roads were all muddy and many not passable, and the circus had to cancel the parade and afternoon show. They did an evening show the best they could with a “fair size” audience.
The Enid Daily Eagle had an article titled: “Circus Rags Make City Look Hideous” referring to the colored posters and flags hung around town and from the street car poles advertising the circus. “It would take a heap of argument to convince a visitor that this is actually a city. Has Enid not passed the country town stage? Are we not the metropolis of the Cherokee Strip?” The era of the Wild West Show was indeed passing on.
A tip of the hat to the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum for the pictures and museum historian Anna Davis, Everett Brailey at the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave and museum historian Steve Friesen, Aaron Preston at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and Sarah Cariker at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County for all their help in pulling together this article.
