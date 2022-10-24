ENID, Okla. — Two people were arrested last week in Grant County after being found with nearly 50 fraudulent credit and debit cards in their possession.
According to a press release from Sheriff Scott Sterling, Grant County Sheriff's Office apprehended Pedro Gamboa and Yosmanys Borrell, on complaints associated with fraudulent credit and debit card activity, identity theft and fuel theft, on Oct. 17.
The two had approximately 46 fraudulent credit and debit cards in their possession containing information believed to be obtained using skimmers at fuel pumps, according to the release.
"Thanks to the vigilance of the Pond Creek Farmer’s Grain and their cooperation with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to take these individuals into custody," Sterling said in the release.
According to online court records, no charges have been filed against Borrell or Gamboa as of Monday.
Law enforcement agencies are seeing a large surge in this type of criminal activity, the release states, estimating that the Oklahoma fuel industry has seen monetary losses in the millions this year.
Sterling encouraged businesses to observe fuel transactions. If an excessive amount of chargebacks occur the following month, he encouraged businesses to examine the chargebacks and said if they appear to be suspicious in nature, to contact local authorities.
Identity theft also has effected thousands of Oklahomans, and Sterling encouraged Oklahomans to regularly check credit card statements and debit card transactions, and to contact local law enforcement if any suspicious activity shows up, specifically fuel purchases.
