The strong bond between the Enid and Vance Air Force Base communities has been further cemented with the help of the Aircraft Maintenance Basics Course at Autry Technology Center. The five-week, 15-session course costs $485, and graduates of the program get a guaranteed interview with Amentum, a company that employs hundreds of contractors at Vance. There is not a guaranteed position, as there must be vacancies available.
Jesse Ashlock, campus manager/coordinator at Autry, said the fourth class of the program is currently underway, and the first class took place in the summer of 2021. He said the curriculum has continuously evolved, and the current class is the first to spend one night each week at the base learning. There is a building at Autry that houses two planes that serve to train the students in aircraft maintenance. Those who graduate the class become mechanic helpers, with the potential to become mechanics once they complete certain skills checklists.
Two recent graduates of the program who are now aircraft mechanic helpers working on T-6s are twin sisters Savannah and Zaysha Hladik, of Enid. They graduated from the program in August, and started working at Vance in September. Their mother, Stanya Rose, and their stepdad Mark, work at Vance as well. Their stepdad maintains aircraft canopies as an egress and also works on ejection seats. Their mother runs the maintenance operations, as she is in charge of all aircraft documentation.
Their mom had talked about finding them jobs at Vance since they were 16, Zaysha Hladik said.
“My mom heard about this class and asked us if we were interested. I was like, ‘You know what, I might as well try, I don’t want to work in a restaurant the rest of my life,’” Zaysha said. “So I told her just to sign us up, if we don’t like it then maybe we can get our foot in the door out here and then change it, but I ended up liking it. I want to be on the flight line.”
Savannah Hladik said she was drawn to the course because of her family loving their jobs on base.
“Mine was mainly because my family works out here. My stepdad loves his job, so I thought that was pretty cool,” Savannah said. “And we started asking more about the planes, and we just thought it was a really cool job. We were really nervous to start out here, because their lives are in your hands, so it takes a lot of responsibility. So I think that kind of gives you initiative to do your job better, so that’s what I was excited about.”
The sisters were entering a world unknown to them, but were able to learn the basics of aircraft maintenance.
“We didn’t know anything about aircraft, so they had to take it slow with us,” Savannah said. “But we started learning the forms mainly, and then we’d go out to the planes in the hangar. We’d change tires, he’d show us where the important stuff was, we did safety wire ... the basics that we needed to as a mechanic we were already doing. So we kind of know like the basics, just not the major stuff.”
Zaysha said her favorite thing about working at Vance is building relationships with the pilots they see on a regular basis. Savannah enjoys being able to see all the different planes that land at Vance, including F-15s, F-35s and cargo aircraft.
As mechanic helpers, the Hladiks are working their ways up to becoming mechanics. There is a checklist with 35 items on it that must be completed before becoming a mechanic. Once a task has been done three times, it can be checked off. They currently have nine things checked off on their lists. When somebody becomes a mechanic, there is an automatic $40,000 a year raise in pay.
When starting on base, mechanic helpers begin launching and recovering aircraft on their first day. There is only an hour and a half between when a plane takes off, lands, is maintained and then in the skies again. For each flight, the maintenance crew and pilot go through their processes and pre-flight checks. The maintenance crew will then double check the pilot’s work in order to ensure that all involved are as safe as possible.
Matt Minter, a quality assurance inspector at Vance and an adjunct instructor at Autry, said when students spend time at the base, he helps them review safety procedures, equipment and what goes into maintaining the aircraft.
“This time, we’ve been bringing them out once a week on Thursday night. We go to one of the hangars and work on one of the aircraft,” Minter said. “We talk about servicing, we talk about rigging, we talk about towing, we talk about safety around the aircraft, how to approach the aircraft, reviewing the forms ... not only for all the aircraft, but for all of the equipment we use on the aircraft.”
Paul Gonzales, a senior aircraft mechanic at Vance, said the goal is to make sure every new mechanic helper is comfortable with the forms of aircraft maintenance, as well as making sure they are in a safe position in such an important line of work.
“The intent is to teach them, one, to be comfortable with the aircraft and comfortable with the forms, because you don’t want them to come out here and just be shocked by a whole new world, because it’s not something that they’ve ever done,” Gonzales said. “So if they have the basic understanding and comprehension of what to do, they’ll succeed out here.”
Amentum ACES Program Director at Vance Air Force Base Pete Schneider said with the amount of flights that need to happen each day for the base to fulfill its mission of training pilots, those who graduate from the program are in a situation of constantly learning on the job.
“The intent is for students, particularly these two who said they didn’t know anything, however once they graduate and if we have vacancies, certain supervisors in individual sections will interview them. Then they go to work,” Schneider said. “They have people that are keeping an eye on them ... the way this base operates and the ops tempo that we’re required to do to train pilots, there’s not much time. So we have to make sure that first of all that they’re safe, that we’re putting them in a safe environment, and then second of all, we need to make sure that they’re providing airplanes for these young kids to get in.”
If there aren’t vacancies at Vance, the program provides training that can be used to get a job at another Air Force base. With an aircraft maintenance workforce that in some cases has worked on base for many years, the need for the next generation of mechanics is as important as ever. Schneider said the program at Autry is a way to bring the next generation of mechanics to Vance.
“I’m hoping that this class will continue. I’m hoping that the word gets out. For the money it costs to take this class, and then you could start out here if there’s vacancies and you get hired,” Schneider said. “You’ll notice that there’s generational families out here. People who have been here for 50 years all the way down to these two who are just starting out. There’s generations here, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, you name it, they’ve worked here and they continue to work here. So the intent is to try to grow from within to bring local people out here to understand that there’s job opportunities out here.”
