Seedy Company, from Waynoka, will perform at Turpin Tunes on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo provided)

Turpin Tunes will return to the newly refurbished Turpin Little Theatre at Gaslight Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, for a night of free, live music,

The lineup begins with a Waynoka group, Seedy Company, which is making its Turpin Tunes debut. Also performing will be Sylvan Reynolds, Dale Gilham, April Danahy, Cindy and Gerry Allen, Frank Baker and Riley Jantzen.

Doors will pen at 7 p.m., with music starting at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar with wine and beer will be available.

