July’s rendition of Third Thursday Turpin Tunes is set for Thursday, July 21, at the Turpin Little Theater next to the Gaslight Theater.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar is available.
Lineup of entertainers for the evening include Jay Bowers, Nate Kelly, April Danahy with Sylvan Reynolds and Dale Gillham, Mike Hallett and Tim Durham, Steven Harwood and Jodie Sanchez with Wyatt Wilson performing a special tribute to the music of Billie Holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.