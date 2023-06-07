Turpin Tunes Third Thursday returns to the Turpin Little Theatre at Gaslight Theatre on Thursday, June 15.
The event was scheduled to start in May, but renovations to the Little Theatre delayed those plans back to June.
The event is free and features several local artists performing. The June 15 event will feature Katie Pierce, Greg Perkins, Greg Stong, Tania Warnock, Scott Carson and the Peachtrees.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30. A cash bar is available.
