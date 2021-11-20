ENID, Okla. — 4RKids Foundation’s annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile fun run are set for Thanksgiving morning.
Turkey Trot, now in its fifth year, will raise funds for 4RKids, which was founded in 2003 and helps promote community awareness of individuals with special needs and provides vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
Barbara Whinery, interim executive director of 4RKids, said typically around 300 or more people participate every year, raising about $9,000 or $10,000 for the nonprofit organization to help with different programs.
“Runners and walkers alike, both young and old, can participate, and it’s always a lot of fun and really starts your Thanksgiving Day off on a high note,” Whinery said.
Registration for the 5K, which can be either in-person or virtual, is $35, and the fun run is $25. Registration is available online at https://enidturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com/register.
Whinery said people can register up to 7 a.m. on the morning of the race but “strongly encouraged” registering before.
Packet pick-up will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at 4RKids, 710 Overland Trail, and participants should arrive by around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria, 2315 W. Willow.
The races, chip-timed by Enid Running Club, will start at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Willow and Heritage Trail. Runners will go up through Heritage Hills and back.
All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, and awards for the overall male and female winners and male and female winners from different age groups will be homemade medals made by 4RKids.
The age groups are 1-10, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.
For more information, contact 4RKids at (580) 237-7890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.