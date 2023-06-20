ENID, Okla.— A 21-year-old Tulsa man was charged on June 16 with second-degree rape, sodomy and rape by instrumentation of a 14-year-old Enid girl.
The rape allegedly occurred last summer following the victim’s contact with an unknown male over Snapchat on June 27, 2022.
The man, later identified as Suan Sang, added the victim on Snapchat through a “quick add.” The victim accepted Sang’s request and the two began chatting.
Over Snapchat, Sang and the victim discussed having sex and exchanged nude photographs. They agreed Sang would come to Enid to meet up.
According to the affidavit in the case, on the afternoon of June 28, 2022, the victim and her sister left their house and climbed into a gray four-door car with Sang and two other unknown males. The victim said they drove around town before she and Sang began touching each other and stopped at a park in Enid to smoke weed.
According to the affidavit, after leaving the park, the group drove halfway to Tulsa and the victim had sex with Sang.
The victim said Sang told her he was 16 years old.
The victim claimed she did not know the names of the three males, and the search for the man who raped her began with her Snapchat account. The victim’s Snapchat account revealed multiple inappropriate conversations between her and the user “spikestepper.”
According to the affidavit, on June 29, 2022, the victim told “spikestepper” that her mom found out she had sex.” Spikestepper” told her to block him. On August 30, 2022, a search warrant revealed Snapchat records for “spikestepper.” Two videos came back from Snapchat.
The first video depicted what is believed to be an Asian male walking around what appeared to be a gym. The second video was of the same Asian male engaged in a sex act with the victim.
At one point in her conversations with “spikestepper,” the victim provided a phone number and instructed “spikestepper” to “call it.” Four minutes later, the victim received a call from a phone number with a Tulsa area code.
Sang’s sister confirmed the phone number that called the victim used to be her brother, Suan Sang’s phone number. She was shown three different photos acquired throughout the investigation, one of which was obtained through the search warrant issued for the “spikestepper” Snapchat account. She identified Sang as the male in each of the photos.
Sang’s bond amount is $100,000.
