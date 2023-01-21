ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will host Tulsa-based musical duo Desi and Cody on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023,, during Village Sounds, part of the Heritage Center’s After Dark programming.
The performance will be 7-9 p.m.
Desi and Cody are a Tulsa-based singer-songwriter duo whose music focuses on their life and experiences in Oklahoma. Their performance at the Heritage Center will be a two-hour acoustic set.
“The Village Sounds music series features Oklahoma artists with a talent for exploring Oklahoma’s stories and culture,” said Heritage Center director Jake Krumwiede. “In some ways, historians and musicians are a lot alike. Musicians give unique perspectives on historical events and daily life and provide thoughtful commentary as well. Historians and musicians are both storytellers. They explore topics that define us as Oklahomans and as human beings.”
The performance is included with paid admission to the Heritage Center. Heritage Center and Oklahoma Historical Society members receive free admission. The event is made possible with the financial support of Park Avenue Thrift in Enid.
