ENID, Okla. — Jenni Lam felt encouraged as she looked around at the hundreds of community members who visited Tea and Country Estate for a fundraising event on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Tulips for Tatas, hosted by Tea and Country Estate, was organized in honor of Lam and Jennifer Fletcher, both of whom are battling breast cancer and received their diagnoses in 2022.
Several activities were available Saturday, from tulip-picking and a pickleball tournament, to a 5K walk/run and a cornhole tournament. Candy and Easter eggs were even dropped from a helicopter for children to put into their Easter baskets.
A portion of all the proceeds raised from those various activities at Tulips for Tatas are going toward Oklahoma-based Project 31, which is “a community by and for breast cancer survivors,” to help women in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma who are battling breast cancer, like Lam and Fletcher.
“People come out to surround the whole community — people enduring cancer and survivors,” Lam said. “It just brings me pure joy seeing that today. It’s so uplifting.”
The mission of Project 31 is to embrace the emotional pain that comes with a cancer diagnosis, equip survivors and their families with tools to cope with their pain and also to empower survivors to live fully restored lives after their battle and give back through mentoring.
Karen Boardman, one of the leaders of Enid’s Project 31 group and a breast cancer survivor, said seeing all of the support for Project 31 at Tulips for Tatas made her emotional.
“It just feels comforting to know that the community will come around and support women with breast cancer and that they’re here to support us throughout our whole journeys,” she said.
Enid’s Project 31 group meets monthly. More information can be found by visiting https://project31.com/calendar/.
Lam and Fletcher, who had only met a few times prior to their diagnoses, both said they’ve met so many people impacted by breast cancer through Project 31 and are grateful to have found the support of other women who are either currently fighting breast cancer or have survived it.
“This isn’t going to be just through (breast cancer) — you’re stuck with me now, forever,” Fletcher said with a laugh to Lam.
Niki Schrader, owner of Tea and Country Estate, said the event was incredible and brought her to tears as community members showed up to have a good time while also supporting Project 31, as Lam and Fletcher are two of her close friends.
“It’s just fun to see everyone together,” Schrader said. “I think God knew we needed a really big hug today because people are fighting for their lives — and not even just with breast cancer. People are fighting with their mental health and everything else, too. I think it was just a nice pick-me-up for everybody there.”
Wes and Nikki Whitman attended Tulips for Tatas with their three children. Their daughter Briley, a Chisholm High School student, actually volunteered at the event, along with other CHS classmates who are involved with the National Honor Society.
Briley said she chose to volunteer at Tulips for Tatas because “it’s for a good cause.”
Wes said he also likes for his children to see him and Nikki attend events like Tulip for Tatas and volunteer their time to anything that’s for a good cause and do good things for other people.
“That’s why we’re here — to take care of each other,” Wes said. “And we’re just trying to bring (our children) up the right way. That way, when they get older, they stay active, take part in things and just do things for the community.”
Kim Goyen and her husband attended Tulips for Tatas on “such a beautiful day.”
“We’re here to support those families and whoever else needs it,” Goyen said.
Fletcher said both the event and fellowship among members of the community and breast cancer fighters and survivors were amazing.
“I feel loved in such a deep and meaningful way,” she said, adding that she’s grateful that her family found their way to Enid 13 years ago. “Families are here, and there’s smiles. It’s just a happy day. (Breast cancer) is a hard road, and it can be overwhelming. … But, I’m so blessed to have a community that cares and loves deeply, and it’s real. It gives me such hope.”
Tea and Country Estate was only recently established in 2022, but Schrader said she has a variety of fun things planned. For information on other events, follow “Tea and Country Estate” on Facebook.
