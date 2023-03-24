ENID, Okla. — A fun-filled fundraising event to benefit people battling breast cancer will be held locally in two weeks.
“Tulips for Tatas” will feature a 5K walk/run, a 16-team pickleball tournament and two cornhole tournaments, a helicopter candy drop and various games for children, all from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Tea and Country Estate, 406 E. Robertson.
Tulip-picking will be available, if the flowers are in bloom, and there also will be a silent auction with handcrafted wooden items and donations from area businesses.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be given to Project 31, which is “a community by and for breast cancer survivors,” to help women in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma who are battling breast cancer.
Niki Schrader, owner of Tea and Country Estate, was inspired to do the Tulips for Tatas event when two of her close friends both received triple-negative breast cancer diagnoses within one month of each other.
“My friend Jenni (who was diagnosed with breast cancer first) ... has the best sense of humor, as I was planting tulips, Jenni laughed and said, ‘Let’s do Tulip for Tatas’ — and then threw out a million other names to call it,” Schrader said. “We narrowed it down, and Tulips for Tatas was born. This event gave her something other than cancer to focus on. We were trying to make light of a nasty situation. Then my other friend, who got her diagnosis a month later, is a runner, ... said, ‘We should do a 5K, too,’ so we decided to add that.”
Schrader added that the idea for the pickleball tournament was formed due to Jenni’s mother making homemade spicy pickles — “therefore, it just made sense.” The idea for the cornhole tournament, she said, is that it’s a bit less intimidating for most people and would make for a fun and family-friendly event.
Registration is due by Monday, March 27, 2023. The registration link for one or more events can be found by visiting the website at https://teaandcountryestate.com. Medals and T-shirts will be provided to those who sign up by then.
The 5K walk/run is $35 per person. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the 5K will start at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate, and medals and T-shirts will be provided for those who register by March 27.
The 16-team pickleball tournament is $40 per person. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the mixed doubles beginner-level tournament following at 9 a.m. Pool play will be followed by a single-elimination bracket. Participants must bring their own pickleball paddles, and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
The cornhole tournaments costs $37.50 per person, and needs to sign up with a partner. Check-in for the family match play (meaning one player must be younger than 18 years old) begins at 10:30 a.m., with the tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Check-in for the adult match play (meaning players must be at least 18 years old) begins at 2 p.m., and that tournament starts at 2:30 p.m.
Both tournaments are limited to 30 teams per division, and cash prizes will be handed out to the top three teams in the adult division. Tangible prizes are given to those in the family match play.
“It’s all for a good cause and really, just for people to have fun,” Schrader said.
The helicopter candy drop, weather-dependent, will be at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, various games and activities for children and food and beverages.
Admission is $5 for adults 18 years old and older who aren’t participating in any of the events, and $2 per child.
Tea and Country Estate also will host its “U-Pick Tulips” event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. soon — it just depends on when the tulips bloom, Schrader said. Admission for that is $5 per person — with children 3 years old and younger free — and will feature a petting zoo and various games and activities for children.
For up-to-date information on the U-Pick Tulips event, as well as Tulips for Tatas, visit “Tea and Country Estate” on Facebook.
The hope of Tulips for Tatas is to give community members a family-friendly, fun event to attend for a good cause, Schrader said.
“It’s just a time to support these women (battling breast cancer) and their families and just make them feel loved, supported and cared for,” she said.
