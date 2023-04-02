ENID, Okla. — Registered voters living in the city’s Ward 2 will choose one of two municipal candidates Tuesday to be on the Enid City Commission for four years.
Incumbent Derwin Norwood Jr. and challenger Doug Boyle are facing off in a runoff during the April 4, 2023, board of education and statutory municipal general election.
There were three candidates — Norwood, Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer — vying for the Ward 2 seat during the Board of Education primary and special elections on Feb. 14, 2023.
None of the three received more than 50% of the total votes cast, causing the runoff between Norwood, who received 260, or 35.14%, votes, and Boyle, who had 246, or 33.24%, votes.
The third candidate Kyle Hockmeyer had 234, or 31.62%, votes.
Polls on Election Day, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, will be open from from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the Ward 2 race, individuals living in several Garfield County towns will have something on their ballots to vote on.
Ward 2’s priorities
Norwood was elected as the Ward 2 commissioner in 2019 after being appointed to fill a vacant term in 2017, adding that he has gained a lot of experience throughout his years on the Enid City Commission.
“We have the Kaw Lake water pipeline, and I’m very aware of it because I’ve been there from the beginning,” he said. “I’ve done a lot for our community already — a lot of clean-up work, capital improvement projects and art projects.”
Continuing the beautification efforts of and improving infrastructure in Ward 2 are also some of Norwood’s priorities, he said, adding that since he’s been the Ward 2 commissioner, more than $1 million has been put into streets, sidewalks and walking trails.
Other priorities of Norwood’s include focusing on economic development in Ward 2; “making sure that our education system improves for our children;” and keeping the community safe, not just in Ward 2 but also throughout Enid.
Norwood said he also wants to make sure Enid has “job creations and opportunities for small businesses to be able to thrive.”
“The ones that do exist and also new small businesses, because that’s something that really empowers our economic system — our small business sector,” he said.
Vance Air Force Base, which is in Ward 2, is another priority of Norwood’s, he said, adding “it’s a blessing they’re in Enid.”
Boyle, a retired United States Air Force lieutenant colonel, said in an email that he knows he’d have a lot to learn about the city of Enid and how it operates, but that he is confident he’d do well because of his previous leadership experience.
“I understand the hard work it takes to lead and work through a budget and the difficult decisions that have to be made,” he said in the email.
He said in the email many Ward 2 residents he’s spoken with have voiced concerns about potholes and the decline and disrepair of streets.
This is “one of the primary roles of local government,” Boyle said in the email, adding that the city of Enid “can be more proactive and timely with needed repairs” and keep residents better informed of future repair plans and show them the investment in the budget.
“Communication really helps in all kinds of relationships, and it is no different between the city and the residents,” Boyle said in the email. “Therefore, I would like the city to spend more than 3.7% of the city’s operating budget on one of its primary responsibilities to its residents.”
Another concern Boyle said in the email he’s heard is “the trampling of individual rights and liberties during a difficult few years due to fears and the unknown.”
“We, in this country and here in Enid, have been given our freedoms through the sacrifice of others before us, and it’s up to us to protect it for future generations,” he said in the email, adding that he’s assured Ward 2 residents that he will prioritize their freedoms and individual liberties.
Visions for Ward 2 and Enid
Norwood’s priority and also his vision for Ward 2, as well as Enid, includes “making sure citizens are safe and well-taken care of.”
“We need to hire more police officers — we’re 25 officers short, and we need more of them,” he said. “And our fire department — make sure they have all the equipment that they need to be able to do their jobs. ...
“We need to make sure we continue to do the things that we’ve already done — the things that we have been doing. We need to continue to do these things so that Enid and the community will continue to thrive and be a safe place to live in.”
One of his biggest goals, Norwood said, is to “bring people together.”
“To stop all the division and bring people together so we can continue to live together in peace and harmony — that’s very important to me,” he said. “That everyone is represented, no matter who they are, and that we stop all of the division and divisiveness we’ve seen in the last couple of years.”
Boyle said in the email his vision for Ward 2, as well as Enid, is for all residents “to be proud of their city” and that he wants “to encourage more community engagement and help individuals realize this is their city.”
Boyle said in the email he wants “to make great first impressions upon all who enter Enid by having the best infrastructure in Northwest Oklahoma,” adding that this begins by updating and fixing both the primary arterial access and neighborhood roads.
“All the taxpayers pay for good roads, so this should be a priority so that Enid residents see their tax money working for them,” he said in the email, adding that infrastructure can also influence whether families and businesses move to Enid.
Boyle said his vision also includes Enid being known for its “focus on family, family values and providing a wonderful family atmosphere.”
“Enid is a special place with a special community, which is why my wife, Fern, and I chose to retire here after my military service,” he said in the email. “I am a family man who has been married to Fern for nearly 32 years, and we have been blessed with six wonderful children. We have a vested interest in preserving and promoting Enid as a great place for families.”
Boyle said in the email he’s encouraged by the advancement of the soccer complex and the movie theater deal, adding that “we need to continue to promote projects and activities that embody family friendly environments, such as we have in our David Allen Memorial Ballpark, First Fridays, parades and the One event that has attracted visitors and families from all over, right here to Enid.”
“If we want families to remain strong and intact, thereby creating a stronger community, there needs to be activities for families to do together within Enid,” he said in the email. “And the city should be encouraging parents and children to engage in family activities together. We should not let families feel their choices in Enid are limited and that they need to travel to nearby bigger cities to enjoy family time together and spend their hard earned resources outside of Enid.”
