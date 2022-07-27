An opportunity to benefit youth in Oklahoma has opened up due to a new funding initiative by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
The initiative will promote youth character development in grades three through eight. TSET has requested proposals from organizations that want to promote programs that educate and build character.
"Character development efforts have been shown to encourage healthy behavior and decision-making across the board, preparing children and teens to stand strong in the face of outside pressure for risky behaviors and negative health behaviors," Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET, said in a press release. "Today's youth face more challenges than ever, and investing in Oklahoma's children helps put us on a path to ensure a strong start."
TSET launched its Healthy Youth Initiative in 2020, a three-phase plan to address issues facing youth in Oklahoma. The first phase was aimed at ages 13-18 and focused on preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity.
The second phase, the Youth Action for Health Leadership, launched in 2021 for high school kids that promotes a healthier Oklahoma free of tobacco addiction and obesity.
The new initiative is the third phase of the plan, with a goal to fund programs, in- and out-of-school that will impact between 35-50 sites across the state.
According to TSET, the proposals must be sections on being tobacco-free, engaging in physical activity and eating healthy. TSET will provide $1 million a year over four years, starting in January. Applications are due Sept. 19 by 4 p.m.
For complete guidelines and information on applying, visit https://oklahoma.gov/tset/funding-opportunities/other-funding-opportunities.html.
