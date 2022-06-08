Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Healthy Living Program (HLP) in Garfield County is working with community partners to conduct tobacco retailer education visits soon at local stores in a strategic effort to keep more underage persons from ever starting tobacco use.
Stephanie Pendergraft, lead coordinator of the TSET HLP in Garfield County, said in a press release the program is working to reduce youth access to tobacco in response to feedback from recent community wellness surveys and listening sessions.
“Vaping and tobacco use that leads to nicotine addiction often starts in adolescence and the teen years,” Pendergraft said in the release. “So local residents are right to be concerned about youth access to tobacco, and that’s why we will conduct these retail education visits.”
The local TSET HLP will work with youth volunteers to conduct the store visits during regular business hours, the release states. When a visit takes place, an underage person will enter a store and ask to buy a tobacco product but with no intent to purchase it.
Tobacco sales prohibited by federal and state laws to anyone under the age of 21.
According to the release, the visits are not meant to entrap local retailers but rather to raise awareness of laws that prohibit tobacco and vape sales to underage persons.
Clerks who are willing to complete a would-be sale will be reminded of the law, the release states, while those who refuse to sell will be acknowledged and thanked.
“Retailers who consistently ask for ID and refuse to sell tobacco and vape products are local heroes because they are doing their part to protect young people from the addiction and serious health risks that often come from vaping and tobacco use,” Pendergraft said in the release. “We and many people in our community appreciate their efforts.”
State officials and local law enforcement can fine retailers who sale tobacco and vape products to underage customers, the release states. Persons under 21 years old who purchase, use or possess these products can no longer be fined under new legislation signed into law in May 2022, but they will have to take a course on tobacco addiction through the Oklahoma ABLE Commission.
Nearly nine in 10 smokers in the United States tried their first cigarette before age 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oklahoma, 9.1% of high school students smoke, and three times that number — 27.8% — are vaping, the release states.
“Preventing youth access to tobacco is just one of several strategies the TSET HLP and community partners are working to improve the health and wellness of Garfield County residents,” according to the release.
Other areas of focus include planning and implementing active transportation infrastructure, building smarter lunchroom policies and encouraging food retailers to increase the availability of healthy choices.
To learn more about the TSET HLP and its community-based work and objectives, call (580) 213-3172 or contact Pendergraft by emailing sapendergraft@nwosu.edu.
