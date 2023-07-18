Enid News & Eagle
The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) has announced upcoming application dates for its Healthy Incentive Grants, available to schools and communities across the state. The agency also is offering new resource documents to assist applicants with the process.
“We are constantly working with grantees and community members to streamline the application process and provide support,” said Laura Matlock, TSET program manager. “We encourage schools and communities to check out the updated resources, which include checklists for tobacco policies and ordinances and a sample application.”
TSET Healthy Incentive Grants promote wellness by offering grants to school districts, school sites and local communities that adopt health-promoting policies and strategies. The grants are designed to encourage healthy eating, physical activity and tobacco-free lifestyles.
Awardees can use the funds on projects that support healthy schools and communities. Previous awards have increased opportunities for physical activity and healthy choices by helping build city parks, basketball courts, walking trails and purchase playground equipment and hydration stations.
“TSET incentive grants are a way for us to partner with local schools and communities to add amenities, improve access and support improved health behaviors,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Through these grants, TSET partners with local decision makers to break down barriers to safe physical activity and healthy choices.”
The application period for schools will be open from Sept. 1-29, 2023,and Jan. 8-Feb. 7, 2024. Applications for communities will be accepted from Nov. 1-30, 2023,and March 1-29, 2024.
Grant dollars are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. In previous funding cycles, demand for incentive grants have exceeded available funds.
To be eligible, applicants must pass and implement approved policies to promote clean air, access to healthy and nutritious foods and physical activity. Documentation of having met each criterion is required.
To date, TSET has awarded over $8.1 million in incentive grants since 2012.
For more information on the guidelines and application periods, visit the TSET Incentive Grants page on the agency’s website at oklahoma.gov/tset.
