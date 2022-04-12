Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas got a likely boost in his latest reelection campaign this week with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
In a statement tweeted Monday evening, the 45th president called the Republican congressman a “strong advocate” for the people of Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers nearly half of the state’s land including northern and western Oklahoma.
“Frank (Lucas) is working hard to grow our economy, encourage innovation, promote American farmers, defend the Second Amendment and support our military and vets,” Trump’s endorsement statement read. “Frank Lucas has my complete and total endorsement.”
A statement from Lucas received by the News & Eagle on Tuesday morning said he was honored to receive Trump’s backing. It also touted shared efforts to fight for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, bolster the country’s energy independence and economy, and stand up to “progressive extremism.”
“Thank you Mr. President for choosing this farmer from Cheyenne to continue our America first mission and defend Oklahoma’s values in Washington,” Lucas’ statement read. “Together we’ll take the U.S. House away from Nancy Pelosi and stop the Biden Agenda.”
Lucas, who filed his candidacy declaration with the Federal Elections Commission in January, is set to officially file for reelection this week at the Oklahoma State Election Board office in Oklahoma City.
His GOP primary challengers, retired Enid pastor Wade Burleson and state Rep. Sean Roberts, are expected to file their candidacies, as well.
Requests for comment about Trump’s endorsement from their respective campaigns were not returned Tuesday evening.
The official filing period for candidates running for state and federal offices is Wednesday through Friday, and the parties’ primary elections will be June 28.
If Lucas wins first in June and again in the November mid-term elections, he’d serve a 15th full, two-year term in Congress.
In 2020, Lucas carried the 3rd District with 78.5% of voters; then-President Trump also won the entire state, receiving 65.4% of the popular vote, including 75.7% of ballots in Garfield County.
Lucas joined the rest of Oklahoma’s House delegation when he voted against certifying the results of the November 2020 presidential election on Jan. 7, a day after insurrectionists had stormed the Capitol to protest Trump’s loss.
