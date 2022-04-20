NASH, Okla. — A Duncan man was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on Oklahoma 132 in Grant County.
Christopher Wayne Wilkinson, 46, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk and arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:10 a.m. on Oklahoma 132 at Comanche Road, about 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Nash.
According to the report, Wilkinson was driving a 2014 Freightliner box truck south on Oklahoma 132 when he went left of center, overcorrected, went off the right side of the road, came back on the highway and rolled one-quarter of a time, coming to rest of the driver's side.
He was pinned for more than one hour before being freed by Nash Fire Department firefighters.
The report lists the cause of the accident as improper use of lane. Wilkinson was wearing a seat belt.
The highway was closed for more than three hours, according to OHP.
