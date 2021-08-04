RENFRO, Okla. — A semi rollover less than a mile south of the Kansas state line injured a truck driver and closed U.S. 81 for nearly nine hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Robert Leroy Dauer, 70, of Marquette, Kan., was transported to a Caldwell, Kan., hospital then to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and head injuries, OHP reported.
Dauer was driving a 2001 Peterbilt semi north on U.S. 81 when he entered into a curve in the road too fast, causing the weight of his load to shift and the truck to roll a quarter time. The truck slid approximately 421 feet before coming to rest on the passenger side, facing west across the highway, according to OHP.
The roadway was closed from the time of the accident, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, until 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to OHP.
Seat belts were equipped and in use, and the roadway was dry, according to the OHP report.
