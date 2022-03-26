Enid News & Eagle
KREMLIN, Okla. — Trivia Challenge is being billed as a fun opportunity for adults to compete for the title “Champions of Trivia,” in Kremlin-Hillsdale School’s 33rd annual Trivia Night.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the KHS National Honor Society and KHS Academic Bowl Teams.
This year’s event will be 6 p.m. April 8 at Kremlin-Hillsdale School. Team members must be 21 or older, have four members on the team, choose a team name and send in an $80 entry fee (with team name, contact person and phone number).
Address the check to KHS Trivia Challenge 2022, P.O. Box 198, Kremlin, OK 73753 or call Roger Gossen at (580) 747-0425 or 874-3070.
Teams must pay the entry fee by April 8. Competitors from all around Northwest Oklahoma are welcome to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.